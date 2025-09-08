Tarlac cracks whip vs unsanitary chicharon makers

Tarlac City — The local government of Tarlac City has conducted a three-day operation to shut down illegal and unsanitary chicharon makers in Barangay Panampunan.

The crackdown, which began on 3 September, was part of a broader effort to ensure public health and safety while helping residents find legal ways to continue their livelihood.

The operation was led by the City Legal Office and included personnel from the Business Permit and Licensing Office, City Health Office, City Planning and Development Office, Public Order and Safety Office, City Cooperative and Enterprise Development Office and the Tarlac City Police Station.

On the first day, officials issued closure notices to seven houses involved in the unsanitary production of the fried pork rinds.

The following day, authorities posted tarpaulins on the properties to inform the public of the closure order.

Owners and workers were then summoned on the third day for a meeting with officials from the City Legal Office, the City Planning and Development Office, the City Health Office and the City Cooperative and Enterprise Development Office.

The meeting was intended to provide guidance on alternative and legal business practices.

City officials said they aim to help those involved in the unsanitary production to start over again by providing them with the right guidance and support.