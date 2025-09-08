Tarlac City shuts down unsanitary chicharon makers

The Tarlac city government conducted a three-day operation starting 3 September 2025 to halt the operations of illegal and unsanitary chicharon makers in Barangay Panampunan.

According to the city government, the operation was led by the City Legal Office with the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), City Health Office–Environmental and Health Sanitation Unit (EHSU), City Planning and Development Office (CPDO), Public Order and Safety Office (POSO), City Cooperative and Enterprise Development Office (CCEDO), and the Tarlac City Police Station.

On the first day, a notice of closure was issued to seven houses involved in chicharon production. On the second day, authorities posted tarpaulins at these locations to inform the public of the city government’s order. On the third day, the property owners and those involved in production were summoned.

The City Legal Office, CPDO, EHSU, and CCEDO led a meeting to provide alternative, lawful pathways so producers can continue their livelihood safely and legally.

The city government said the operation is part of a broader effort to ensure public health and safety while sustaining residents’ livelihoods. With proper guidance and support, those previously engaged in unsanitary production will have the chance to restart in compliance with regulations.