SSS rolls out pension hike, new cards

The Social Security System (SSS) has launched a series of major reforms aimed at strengthening social protection for Filipino workers and retirees, following the directive of Finance Secretary and Social Security Commission (SSC) ex-officio Chair Ralph Recto.

The reforms include the implementation of the 2025 Pension Reform Program and the introduction of the MySSS Card and Alagang SSS Discount Card, designed to deliver greater benefits and faster services to millions of members and pensioners.

“These programs are proof of genuine public service: not added burden, but added comfort. Not outdated systems, but modern solutions. Not slow processes, but swift action,” Recto said in Filipino.

First annual pension hike

For the first time in its history, the SSS is implementing an annual pension increase, rolled out over a three-year period starting this September. Retirement and disability pensioners will receive a 10 percent yearly increase, while survivor or death pensioners will be granted a 5 percent hike.

The pension increase, approved by the SSS Board and announced earlier by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is expected to benefit around 3.8 million families and fuel consumer spending, contributing to overall economic growth.

Launch of MySSS Card

Complementing the pension reform, the SSS has also introduced the MySSS Card, which will replace the Unified Multi-Purpose ID (UMID) card.

“With just one swipe, members can access multiple benefits. Using this card, SSS members can directly and quickly receive their pensions, benefits, and loans. They can also use it for shopping, paying fares, and covering daily expenses,” Recto said.

Equipped with EMV chip technology, PhilSys eVerify, and biometric authentication, the MySSS Card will also function as a bank account through SSS partner banks including RCBC, AUB, China Bank, and UnionBank. It can likewise be used for in-store and online payments.

All SSS members, pensioners, beneficiaries, and claimants with an active social security number, a My.SSS Portal account, and valid PSA or PhilSys registration are eligible to apply.

Alagang SSS Discount Card

Recto further announced the upcoming launch of the Alagang SSS Discount Card, a health and wellness initiative targeting senior members aged 60 and above.

Developed in partnership with Unilab Inc., the card offers special discounts on medicines available at Watsons, Southstar, and Mercury Drugstores nationwide, helping to ease healthcare costs for elderly members.

“All of these initiatives are being undertaken to ensure added comfort and happiness for every Filipino worker. As the President has said, you deserve nothing but our love, our care, and our protection,” Recto emphasized.

The Finance Chief commended SSS employees for their efforts in rolling out these programs on time, underscoring the administration’s goal of modernizing public services while uplifting Filipino workers’ welfare.