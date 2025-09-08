Sotto replaces Chiz as Senate president

Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III pledged Monday to lead a Senate that is both cooperative and independent after he was elected Senate President replacing Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero who held the post for only 15 months.

In his acceptance speech, Sotto emphasized teamwork, transparency, and accountability as the hallmarks of his leadership.

Describing himself as a primus inter pares — first among equals — he said his role is to preside, listen, advise, and enable his colleagues, not to dominate the chamber.

“Cooperation doesn’t mean compromise of principles,” Sotto stressed. “Transparency and fairness will guide all our deliberations. I am committed to a Senate where dialogue prevails, yet independence is never compromised.”

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson was elected Senate Pro Tempore, replacing Senator Jinggoy Estrada, while Senator Miguel Zubiri took over as Senate Majority Leader from Senator Joel Villanueva.

Zubiri nominated Sotto to replace Escudero. Senator Loren Legarda seconded the nomination.

“As Senate President, he has always led with fairness and transparency, listening carefully while acting decisively to ensure unity and stability in the chamber. Most importantly, he is a true traditionalist, consistently upholding the rules and customs that safeguard the Senate as the nation’s last bastion of democracy,” Zubiri said.

Sotto was Senate President during his previous term in 2018-2022.

Analysts noted the leadership reshuffle comes amid high-profile investigations, including the Senate probe into anomalous flood control projects, placing its oversight committees under intense scrutiny.

The new leadership may also trigger a reorganization of key committees, particularly those overseeing infrastructure, finance and accountability.

The Public Works, Ways and Means, and Blue Ribbon Committees could see new chairmans as Sotto seeks to balance continuity with his vision of a cooperative yet independent Senate.

Observers said Sotto’s approach could foster a more collegial atmosphere, helping senators work across political lines while maintaining rigorous oversight.

Despite the possible reshuffle, he vowed the chamber will remain transparent, principled, and focused on legislation that serves the public interest.

“The Senate cannot thrive on conflict alone. It must work together, but always with independence and integrity,” Sotto said.