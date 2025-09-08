Sophia on Katseye's VMAs win: 'Maraming maraming salamat'

Global girl group Katseye won Best Push Performance of the Year for "Touch" at the 2025 MTV VMAs.

In their acceptance speeches, member Lara shared that the experience is entirely new for the whole group.

"Thank you so much. This is very new for us. This is our first time ever doing this. We've been through a lot together. Having this moment feels so rewarding, and everything feels like it paid off," she said.

Meanwhile, leader Sophia thanked their fandom, Eyekons, for the support.

"We are so grateful for HYBE and Geffen Records for believing in us. Thank you to our chairman for being our visionary leader... Thank you to our Eyekons, we are here because of you. We love you so much. Thank you for believing in us. Maraming, maraming salamat," she said.

Aside from receiving their first moon trophy, Katseye, composed of members Sophia, Lara, Daniela, Megan, Manon and Yoonchae, performed their hit songs "Gnarly" and "Gabriela."