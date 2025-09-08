SM Supermalls, CSC mark 125 years of Philippine civil service with nationwide job fairs

“I am happy that they came up with a job fair for government agencies. Many still want to serve and work for our government,” said job seeker Ken Gonzaga, who applied for several positions during the event at SM North EDSA.

SM Supermalls President Steven Tan said the partnership reflects SM’s commitment to empowering Filipinos. “SM is honored to celebrate 125 years of Philippine Civil Service by opening our malls as venues where Filipinos can discover not just jobs, but meaningful careers in public service. By working hand-in-hand with CSC and our government partners, we continue to support an empowered citizenry and sustainable nation-building,” Tan said.

Fresh graduate Joanne Moriel shared that the fairs gave her a sense of purpose in pursuing a career in government. “Especially with what’s happening now in the country, I want to be part of the public sector to be able to help make a difference,” she said.

The job fairs were held on September 3 at SM City Tuguegarao, September 3–4 at SM CDO Downtown Premier and SM City Butuan, September 4 at SM City North EDSA, September 4–5 at SM City Iloilo, and September 5 at SM City Legazpi. The last leg will take place on September 9 at SM City Baguio.

CSC Director III Mary Grace Dugay said the collaboration made it easier for Filipinos to explore meaningful careers. “Our partnership with SM Supermalls makes it easier for Filipinos to explore careers in public service—opportunities that go beyond personal growth and contribute to the progress of our communities and the nation. The place is well-organized, convenient, and very accessible for jobseekers,” Dugay said.

Through its #SMJobFair campaign, SM Supermalls reaffirmed its commitment to supporting both public and private sector employment by turning malls into accessible venues for opportunities that help ordinary Filipinos build extraordinary futures.