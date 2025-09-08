SM slates biggest BBW book sale

Olongapo City, Zambales — Big Bad Wolf Books, known for its massive book sales, is bringing its collection to SMX Olongapo inside SM City Olongapo Central on 19 September.

The event, which runs through 28 September, is part of the company’s 2025 campaign to boost literacy and reading comprehension among young people. The sale will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Big Bad Wolf Country Head Lei Almeda said the company’s goal is to empower underserved youth by donating books to partner schools in Olongapo City.

“We really cannot change the world if we go to bigger cities, we also wanted to tap smaller cities,” Almeda said, noting that Olongapo is a bit far from the company’s usual sale locations in Clark and San Fernando, Pampanga.

Almeda thanked SM City and SMX Convention Center for providing the venue, which she acknowledged presented a logistical challenge. While Big Bad Wolf can bring up to two million books to its sales, she said the company can only bring one million to Olongapo due to space limitations.

Big Bad Wolf Books is a Malaysian book fair that sells a wide variety of discounted books, including fiction, non-fiction and children’s literature.