Senate panel assures Discaya couple’s safety amid flood probe

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee assured the safety of contractor-couple Pacifico "Curlee" and Cezarah "Sarah" Discaya after they tagged several lawmakers and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials in anomalous flood control projects.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing on Monday, the Discayas expressed their willingness to stand as state witnesses against the corruption they had witnessed in the government.

Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chair Rodante Marcoleta assured that they had already contacted the Department of Justice (DOJ) and informed its head, Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

"[Sec.] Boying Remulla, please tell them not to worry and that our department is prepared in case they are proven not guilty," Marcoleta said."Because the rule in our state witness law or protection program, we need to prove that those who apply are not the most guilty. That means, you are guilty, but you are not the most guilty, because if you are really the most guilty, you will not qualify," the senator explained.

Citing Remulla, Marcoleta said the Discayas will have provisional immunity and won’t be prosecuted.

"This is preparation for them to apply for our state witness program. That's what he was sure of, what he told me, so that's what I can help you with now," he added.