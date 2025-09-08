Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Meets galaxy AI

AI That Works for You

Powered by One UI 8, Galaxy S25 FE delivers a seamless, personalized experience through multimodal AI. With Gemini Live, simply point your camera, ask a question, and get instant, intelligent answers. The all-new Now Bar and Now Brief keep you updated in real time — from traffic alerts to daily reminders — right from your lock screen.

Creativity at Your Fingertips

Capture your best side with the upgraded 12MP AI-powered front camera and ProVisual Engine, designed to deliver stunning selfies even in low light. With Generative Edit, distractions vanish and backdrops transform, so your photos always tell the story you want. Plus, Circle to Search with Google keeps your gaming and browsing smooth, smart, and uninterrupted.

Built to Perform, Built to Last

Packed with a powerful 4,900mAh battery, 45W superfast charging, and a larger vapor chamber, Galaxy S25 FE is designed to keep up with your creativity, entertainment, and connections all day. And with the Armor Aluminum frame and Knox Enhanced Encryption Protection, your device stays durable and your data stays safe.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE — flagship power, AI brilliance, and everyday reliability.