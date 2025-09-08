Ruffa Gutierrez roams the wild

For Ruffa Gutierrez, travel has always been more than just ticking destinations off a list — it’s about embracing new worlds, cultures, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Her latest escapade brought her to Tanzania, where she found herself in the heart of East Africa’s most breathtaking spectacle: the Northern Serengeti.

On Facebook, the actress-host shared her excitement as she flew aboard a 37-seater Regional Air plane bound for the legendary Mara River. “The day we flew on a 37-seater Regional Air plane to the Northern Serengeti, where East Africa reveals its most dramatic show — the legendary Mara River crossings. 🛩️ From Lake Manyara to the wild, it was the start of an adventure of a lifetime.,” Ruffa wrote, capturing the thrill of stepping into nature’s grand stage.

Seamless luxury in the wild

The journey was made even more memorable with the top-notch service provided by Miguu Expeditions - Africans and A&M Travel and Tours Services. From flights to luggage, everything was meticulously arranged, leaving Ruffa and her companions free to soak in the wonders around them. “Top-notch service all the way—everything was taken care of, luggage included. Thanks to Miguu Expeditions - Africans and A&M Travel and Tours Services” she added with gratitude.

Living up to Tanzania’s most famous phrase, Ruffa ended her post with a cheerful, “All we had to do was sit back, relax, and say… HAKUNA MATATA!