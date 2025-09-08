Riveting Polish movie 'The Peasants' opens Cine Europa 28

The movie is split into four chapters, one for each season of the year. Jagna's pressured into marriage with a widower old enough to be her father. Though she's having an affair with his married son, she's desired by many men who attempt to r*pe her.

Gossip and some tragedies befall the town, and before Jagna knew it, the people believe she is the cause of it.

“When Wladyslaw Stanislaw Reymont wrote his novel, women lived in a world of restrictions. Today, women are Presidents, Prime Ministers and business leaders. And yet, even now, they sometimes face barriers — those placed by society and those they unknowingly place on themselves," Krzak-Danel said.

And that's the reason why the film still speaks to the modern audience powerfully.

“Jagna to us is not only a figure from the past. She is a mirror in which the women of today still see their own struggles. I hope that tonight, as you watch The Peasants, you will not only enjoy its beauty as a work of art but also reflect on the freedom we all seek and the strength it takes to claim it,” she ended.

The Peasants ends with the townsfolk seizing Jagna, threw mud at her while stripping her naked. It was produced in the same painting technique of Loving Vincent.