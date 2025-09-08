Review: 'Beyond the Call of Duty'

Currently showing in cinemas is Jose “JR” Bolinares’ Beyond the Call of Duty, written by Eldwin Veloso for PINOYFLIX, with Luis Chavit Singson and Stephanie Singson as its executive producers.

In a nutshell, the film centers on the lives of three friends and their colleagues with the many challenges and perils they face as members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) where Ricky (Martin del Rosario) and Anna (Maxine Trinidad) are part of the SWAT, and Daniel (Marco Gumabao) serves in the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Fresh view

The screenplay offers a fresh presentation on the lives of policemen and firefighters. Here we see the characters portrayed by Del Rosario, Gumabao and Trinidad serving their causes with commitment and passion.

Adding realness to the narrative are the men from the police and the firefighters shown who were part of the motion picture — hands-on, ready and committed to resolve difficult situations.

There is authenticity in the manner the hostage situations are presented in the action drama, noting that they are not overtly dramatic and staged.

Impressive as well is the longish car and river chase sequence that highlights the competence of the police force without the usual movie gloss and sheen. Onscreen, the police are hands-on and manning their state-of-the-art monitoring and communication equipment, ending with the capture of culprits.

Also, the antagonist’s story arc does not seem banal and trite, but rather makes the narrative more plausible.

Time and again, motion pictures depict policemen as always the last to arrive at the crime scene, templated as the wrongdoer, villain and authority figures that cannot be trusted.

This movie is a welcome change as the policemen and firefighters here, despite the characters’ issues and struggles, take their duties and responsibilities to heart, carrying their assignments with the use of tactical and technical knowhow and, yes, teamwork as most crucial way to resolve a crisis situation.

Of course, it is not a perfect action drama. Some scenes need trimming. A few lack the requisite tension and how it escalates. More punch and wallop to the shooting affray and conflagration segments ware needed.

Still, director Bolinares and PINOYFLIX deserve a pat on the back for putting on the silver screen the lives of these men and women in uniform who truly protect and serve.