Rethinking Medical Tourism: Can the Philippines Build Its Own Eastern Economic Corridor?

Dr. Jaemin Park is an Adjunct Professor at the University of the Philippines College of Public Health and a Managing Partner at Heal Venture Lab in Singapore. He works across Southeast Asia on healthcare investment, medical innovation, and health system reform.

Medical tourism is one of Asia’s fastest-growing industries. Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia have positioned themselves as regional leaders, drawing millions of foreign patients each year. The Philippines, despite its abundance of medical talent, captures only a fraction of this market.

If the country wants to compete, it needs to think bigger. A bold idea would be to establish a Bulacan Medical Tourism Zone—the Philippine counterpart to Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC)—that will integrate healthcare, infrastructure, and innovation in one global hub.

Lessons from Thailand’s Success

1. Thailand has become the region’s undisputed leader in medical tourism, welcoming more than 3.5 million medical tourists annually before the pandemic. Its success rests on three interconnected pillars: Inbound international patients from the Middle East, Europe, and North America, who travel specifically for elective procedures, advanced surgeries, or specialist consultations at competitive rates. Note some insurance programs from these countries already reimburse medical expenses from Thailand.

2. Expatriates and retirees concentrated in Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, who rely on private hospitals for chronic care and preventive medicine.

3. Government hospitals that integrate medical tourism into the public health system, offering lower cost services but still tapping into international demand. This diversified model allows Thailand to balance luxury care for wealthy patients with accessible services for broader markets.

Numbers Tell the Story

When we compare the Philippines to its neighbors, the gap becomes clear:

Country Medical Tourists per Year (approx.) Key Strengths

Thailand 3.5 million+ Branding, world-class hospitals, EEC integration

Malaysia 1.2 million Government-led Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Singapore 500,000–600,000 Top-tier specialists, advanced procedures

Philippines 250,000 English-speaking staff, cost advantage

The Philippines attracts less than 10 percent of Thailand’s medical tourist numbers, placing it far behind in both scale and global visibility.

The Eastern Economic Corridor: A Blueprint

Thailand’s EEC, located near Bangkok, is more than a free trade zone. It is a policy and infrastructure hub designed to integrate transport, industry, and innovation. It connects high-speed rail to airports and seaports, houses science and technology parks, and offers strong incentives for foreign investors.

Crucially, healthcare is one of its cornerstones. The EEC integrates genomics, biotech, and hospital clusters, creating a virtuous cycle between clinical services and research.

The Philippines could replicate this vision through a Bulacan Medical Tourism Zone, strategically located near Metro Manila and the upcoming New Manila International Airport. With linkages to PEZA’s Pharmazone in Tarlac, the zone could anchor both medical tourism and biotech research, making it a driver of economic growth and global competitiveness.

The Role of Foreign Doctors

Indonesia provides a recent example of bold experimentation. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has allowed top Singaporean doctors to practice part-time in Bali. Four such specialists in Bali are already serving patients who previously would have flown to Singapore.

The Philippines could follow this approach in Bulacan: Granting special licenses for 1–2 leading foreign specialists in each medical specialty. These doctors would practice part-time (once every month or two), while also training Filipino junior doctors. Wealthy Filipino patients who now spend heavily abroad could access the same quality of care domestically. At first, this model may not attract international patients immediately. But it would retain Filipino elites who travel abroad for treatment, redirecting significant revenue into the local system while gradually building global credibility.

Lifting Filipino Healthcare Workers

A Bulacan zone would not just be about foreigners; it would strengthen opportunities for Filipino health workers. Nurses could be offered salaries higher than the local average but lower than international rates, creating a strong incentive to stay in the country while remaining cost-effective. This can incentivize some to stay. Filipino doctors could be allowed to charge higher consultation rates within the zone, compensating them fairly for the premium environment. This concession is in return for allowing foreign doctors to practice, albeit within a small exclusive zone, in the country. This dual system would ensure that the benefits are widely shared—attracting foreign doctors while simultaneously upgrading the careers and earnings of Filipino doctors and nurses.

Moving Beyond Retirees and Balikbayans

At present, the Philippines’ medical tourism revolves around two groups. Western retirees, who are often cost-conscious and less profitable compared to Middle Eastern or Western patients visiting Thailand. Balikbayans from the United States, Guam, or elsewhere who return for elective procedures and family care. These groups provide a foundation, but they are limited in scale and spending power. A Bulacan medical zone could shift the model toward higher-value patients while capturing more local wealthy Filipinos.

Synergy with Innovation

Locating the zone near PEZA’s Tarlac innovation hub would create a powerful link between medical tourism and health innovation. Hospitals in the zone could partner with biotech companies in genomics, medtech, and digital health, ensuring that the Philippines is not just a provider of low-cost procedures but also a center for cutting-edge medical science.

Strategic Payoff

A Philippine medical tourism zone would deliver multiple wins. Economic retention: Keeping Filipino patients and their spending inside the country. Global competitiveness: Offering services at par with Singapore and Thailand. Workforce stability: Providing better-paying opportunities for Filipino nurses and doctors. Knowledge transfer: Foreign specialists would train the next generation of local doctors. Innovation ecosystem: Anchoring biotech, medtech, and digital health industries in a single hub. This would be more than a tourism play—it would be a nation-building strategy, aligning healthcare, economics, and innovation. This vision builds on government efforts in health system reform, and could be championed by leaders at Departments of Health and Tourism.

A Call for Vision

The Philippines stands at a crossroads. It can continue catering primarily to retirees and balikbayans, or it can take a leap toward becoming a true medical tourism leader.

The Bulacan Medical Tourism Zone, inspired by Thailand’s EEC and Indonesia’s Bali model, offers a blueprint. It will take bold policy choices, especially around allowing foreign doctors and incentivizing Filipino talent. But the payoff—in prestige, investment, and opportunity—could be transformative.

For the Philippines, it is time to think beyond incremental improvements. A global hub for health, tourism, and innovation could well begin in Bulacan.