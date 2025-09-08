Remulla: Discayas can be state witnesses only if funds are returned

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday said Sarah and Curlee Discaya may be admitted as state witnesses, only if they meet the conditions set under the law, including the return of funds they allegedly gained from anomalous flood control projects.

Remulla cited Republic Act No. 6981, which allows individuals to enter the Witness Protection Program provided they are not the most guilty party in a case, stressing that restitution is a non-negotiable requirement.

“The first principle we would use here is that if they obtained money that they should not have, they should return it to the Republic. That’s always our first condition,” he said. “You don’t walk off laughing at the system because you enriched yourself and got away with the crime. No. Here, you give it back to the state where it rightfully belongs before you could even be considered for immunity.”

The DOJ chief said he has yet to speak with the couple, who have offered to testify on alleged collusion between lawmakers, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials, and contractors in substandard infrastructure projects.

The Department of Justice has begun assembling a National Bureau of Investigation team, including a forensic accountant, to trace the money trail from the questioned contracts.

At a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday, the Discayas accused several lawmakers and DPWH officials of demanding pay-offs, with Curlee Discaya alleging they were threatened with project termination or right-of-way delays if they refused to cooperate.

Remulla added he was prepared to issue an immigration lookout order against any lawmakers named in the inquiry, including House Speaker Martin Romualdez, if the Senate requests it.

Remulla said, “We call a spade a spade. Just like the list given to us by the DPWH and Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon, which included the name of a congressman. Did we filter it? No, we did not. We call it as it is."