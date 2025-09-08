Remulla confirms ICC reached out to Royina Garma

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday confirmed that the International Criminal Court (ICC) had reached out to drug war whistleblower and former police colonel Royina Garma to testify in proceedings related to the case against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In November 2024, Garma flew to the United States after confirming the existence of Duterte’s Davao Death Squad and drug war reward schemes. She returned to the Philippines from California on September 6.

“The ICC has been asking Royina Garma about making her available to be a witness in the case… So at that time, she was still applying for asylum, but was denied,” Remulla said in a press briefing.

The justice chief disclosed that Garma is covered by an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) but has no pending warrant of arrest. He added that the government allowed her to travel to Malaysia for a meeting with ICC representatives.

Remulla explained that the arrangement was made to ensure her safety, given potential risks if she remained in the Philippines.

“If she’s going to be a witness to the ICC, we have to say that our working relationship with the ICC involves witness protection. And the best way to protect her is by waiting for the ICC to meet her abroad. Because her life can be in danger in our country,” he said.

As of Monday, Remulla confirmed that Garma had already met with ICC officials in Malaysia.