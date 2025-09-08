PSA warns public against phishing scams

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has warned the public against fraudulent schemes involving emails and house-to-house visits by individuals posing as agency personnel to obtain sensitive personal information.

In an advisory, the PSA said scammers have been using the display name “philsys.gov.ph” in phishing emails, luring recipients with offers to update their National ID registration through a Google form.

The agency also flagged reports of individuals conducting house-to-house visits, claiming to be National ID staff and asking to take photos of government-issued IDs in exchange for cash.

“These activities are not authorized by the agency,” the PSA stressed.

The agency said updates to National ID information are processed only in select registration centers and strictly during office hours.

Registered individuals must personally visit designated centers with the necessary supporting documents. No online forms or email links are required.

The PSA also clarified that it does not distribute cash assistance to National ID holders, nor does it collect ID photos or personal data in exchange for money.

“We strongly encourage the public to exercise caution and vigilance. Such activities are unauthorized and could compromise your privacy and security,” the PSA warned.