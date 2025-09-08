PNP nabs Bicol’s most wanted fugitive in Batangas

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday touted the arrest of the Bicol region’s most wanted fugitive in a recently conducted law enforcement operation at the Port Calatagan in Batangas.

PNP spokesperson P/BGen. Randulf Tuaño said the successful arrest of the fugitive was made possible by the coordinated efforts from the Rapu-Rapu Municipal Police Station (MPS), Regional Intelligence Division (RID) PRO 5, Albay Provincial Intelligence Unit, Legazpi City Police Station, Calatagan MPS, and the Philippine Coast Guard Sub-Station Calatagan, Batangas.

Two arrest warrants, issued by the Regional Trial Courts of Legazpi City earlier this year, were served against the suspect after being wanted for multiple heinous crimes.

The apprehended fugitive is facing one count of Rape by Sexual Assault under Criminal Case No. FC-25-4879 with a recommended bail of Php120,000.00, and 21 counts of Attempted Qualified Rape of a Minor under Criminal Case Nos. FC-25-4995 to FC-25-5015, each carrying a recommended bail of Php200,000.00.

Upon arrest, the accused was apprised of his constitutional rights pursuant to Republic Act 7438, underwent a medical examination at Calatagan Medical Hospital, and was brought to Calatagan MPS for documentation and proper disposition.

PNP Acting Chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Narratez said the arrest of the most wanted fugitive “sends a strong message that the rule of law will prevail, and that those who prey on the innocent can never escape justice.”

“This operation proves that no matter where fugitives hide, the Philippine National Police will pursue them relentlessly until justice is served. This is our commitment to protect the vulnerable and to make our communities safer,” Nartatez stressed.