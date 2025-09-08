Phl TV, film stalwarts rally behind Marcos admin’s ‘Tara, Nood Tayo!’ infomercial

Icons of Philippine television and cinema have come together to support the launch of “Tara, Nood Tayo!,” a nationwide infomercial campaign championing responsible viewing and the revitalization of the local creative industry.

Led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, and members of the First Family, the initiative — officially titled Responsableng Panonood tungo sa Bagong Pilipinas (RP2BP) — was launched as part of the Marcos administration’s broader cultural and nation-building agenda.

The campaign is spearheaded by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), under the leadership of Chairperson and CEO Lala Sotto, in collaboration with the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Office of the Executive Secretary (OES), and the Philippine Information Agency (PIA).

The infomercial will air nationwide across traditional broadcast platforms and digital channels.

Malacañang said the infomercial aims to promote Filipino-made content, advocate responsible viewing habits, and reestablish cinema as a space for shared cultural experience.

Major networks such as GMA Network Inc., TV5, ABS-CBN Corp., and AMBS-ALLTV have expressed full support for the campaign.

“More than just a memory of a happy story, we have invested ourselves in the characters of our TV shows and movies, at sa bawat karakter na kinakapitan natin, sila ay nagiging bahagi ng ating pamilya,” ABS-CBN Corp. President and CEO Carlo Katigbak said.

TV5 President and CEO Guido Zaballero emphasized the importance of TV in keeping Filipinos informed, while GMA’s Senior Vice President Annette Gozon-Valdes highlighted how relatable characters bring stories closer to home.

“Ang telebisyon at ang mga sinehan ay nagsisilbi ring pangalawa nating tahanan,” AMBS-ALLTV President Maribeth Tolentino said, reinforcing the emotional ties Filipinos have with media.

Meanwhile, acclaimed film director Cathy Garcia-Sampana called films and teleseryes “reflections of the Filipino soul,” noting their power to mirror and shape identity.

Other celebrities and industry icons underscored the responsibility of storytelling. Celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo and Ryan Agoncillo stressed that TV and film are a “second home for Filipino families” and must be handled with care.

Actors and producers Piolo Pascual, Coco Martin, and Vic Sotto expressed the hope for a vibrant local industry for future generations, adding that stories have the power to shape hearts and minds.

Regal Entertainment President and CEO Roselle Monteverde and VIVA Communications Inc. President Vincent del Rosario said going to the movies with families remains a treasured experience for Filipinos.

Moreover, SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, Ayala Mall Asset Management Head Jose Ramon Katipunan, and Robinson Land Corp. Executive Vice President Faraday Go reaffirmed their commitment to making cinemas a joyful experience for families and promised to keep movie-going a memorable part of Filipino life.

“We will make sure watching movies at cinemas is always a fantastic experience para sa lahat at palaging parte ng masasaya nating alaala,” Robinson Land Corp.’s Go said.

The “Tara, Nood Tayo!” infomercial is part of the Marcos administration’s initiative to promote responsible viewing and encourage the Filipino public to support local films, shows, and creative content.

The campaign also aims to celebrate the rich talents of Filipino artists, producers, directors, cinema operators, and distributors.

The infomercial’s launch signals a renewed era of collaboration among government, industry, and the Filipino public to celebrate, preserve, and advance the local creative sector.