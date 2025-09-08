Phl, Cambodia ink pact on boosting fight against transnational crimes

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — Malacañang on Monday underscored the significance of a newly signed agreement between the Philippines and Cambodia aimed at enhancing cooperation between their national police forces to combat transnational crimes.

The agreement, signed during President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s state visit to Phnom Penh, focuses on tackling major issues like human trafficking, cybercrime, and the illegal drug trade, which affect both countries.

In a press briefing, Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer, Atty. Claire Castro, described the agreement as a crucial step in improving the two nations’ ability to address the growing threat of transnational crimes.

“Napakahalaga po nito dahil sabi nga po natin marami pong nagaganap na mga human trafficking at kung ano pa pong transnational crimes (This is very important because, as we said, there are many cases of human trafficking and other transnational crimes happening),” Castro said.

“At sa ganito pong klaseng agreement na nilagdaan ng Pilipinas at Cambodia maipapakita po nila kung paano ba i-combat ang transnational crimes sa pamamagitan nang mabilis na pagresponde at kooperasyon ng bawat bansa (And with this kind of agreement signed by the Philippines and Cambodia, they will be able to show how to combat transnational crimes through quick response and cooperation between both countries),” she added.

The agreement amends the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Cambodian National Police, facilitating better coordination and collaboration between the countries’ law enforcement agencies. This was one of the key agreements signed by President Marcos and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet following their bilateral meeting in Phnom Penh.

Marcos is in Cambodia for a three-day state visit from 7 to 9 September.

Castro noted the agreement will allow for more effective intelligence-sharing and faster action against criminal networks operating across borders.

“At sinabi nga po ng ating Pangulo, maaasahan po natin ang exchange of data or information para sa mas agaran na pag-aksyon ng dalawang bansa patungkol sa pag-combat ng transnational crimes (And as our President said, we can rely on the exchange of data or information for a more urgent response from both countries in combating transnational crimes),” she added, emphasizing the importance of prompt and coordinated action.

The agreement comes amid rising concern over transnational crimes, particularly scams targeting foreign nationals, including Filipinos. In a separate interview on Sunday, Philippine Ambassador to Cambodia Flerida Ann Camille Mayo revealed that the number of Filipinos seeking government assistance after being trapped in scam hubs has significantly increased — from 80 cases in 2024 to 180 from January to August 2025. Many were former Philippine offshore gaming operator employees or were lured by fraudulent job offers. All have since been rescued and repatriated, Mayo said.

Castro said the PNP–Cambodian National Police MOU is a major step toward enhancing bilateral cooperation in addressing not only human trafficking and cybercrime but also other forms of transnational organized crime that pose a growing challenge for both nations.