Phl agribusiness makes strong push in Taiwan Smart Agri-Week 2025

The Philippines sharpened its bid to capture bigger export opportunities in Taiwan as the Department of Agriculture–Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service (DA-AMAS), Department of Trade and Industry–Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC)-Taipei, and the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) jointly led the country’s delegation to Taiwan Smart Agri-Week 2025.

Held from 3 to 5 September at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, the three-day expo showcased innovative products from Young Farmers Challenge (YFC) awardees, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and exporters from across the Philippines – placing agribusiness in the spotlight as a driver of international trade growth.

The Philippine Pavilion featured premium exports such as vanilla-based items, concentrated coffee, banana- and coconut-based products, mango specialties, artisanal chocolates, bottled sardines, turmeric tea and powder, among others. Logistics solutions were also highlighted, with Airspeed underscoring its role in ensuring seamless delivery of Philippine products to Taiwan.

“This participation reflects President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s vision, as underscored in his 2025 State of the Nation Address, to grow key industries such as agriculture and agribusiness. The Philippines is ready – invest in Filipino (products),” said DA Assistant Secretary Atty. Genevieve Velicaria-Guevarra during the opening ceremony.

She added: “The DA continues to strive to promote our agricultural products across the world. It is about time to expand the footprint of Philippine goods in the global market. These products embody the dedication, craftsmanship, and resilience of our farmers, fisherfolk, and agripreneurs.”

For MECO Chairperson Atty. Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, she underscored Taiwan’s role as a vital partner.

“As the Philippines continues to modernize and transform its agricultural sector, we look to Taiwan as a valued partner,” Atty. Velocaroa-Grafil said.

“Our countries share a common understanding – that agriculture is not merely about food production, but a critical pillar of economic resilience, social equity, and national security.”

Beyond the expo, Philippine agencies also staged the Philippine Agribusiness Investment and Logistics Opportunities forum, which presented the country’s logistics roadmap and investment avenues, alongside insights from the Taiwan Cold Chain Association on advancements in cold chain technologies.

PTIC Taipei Trade Representative and Director for Commercial Affairs Anthony Rivera said the event was about unlocking new market access.

“Taiwan is one of the Philippines’ closest partners in agriculture. Through Smart Agri-Week, we are bridging our farmers and agripreneurs with Taiwan’s buyers, investors, and technology leaders,” he stressed.

“This is about matching world-class Filipino products with a sophisticated market – and opening doors for deeper investment and collaboration to grow export-driven industries.”

Ten Philippine exhibitors also pitched their products directly to Taiwanese buyers and investors, strengthening prospects for commercial tie-ups and future trade deals.