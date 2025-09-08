PhilHealth rolls out first GAMOT payments ahead of 15-day commitment

PhilHealth has released its first payment under the GAMOT (Guaranteed Access to Medicines and Outpatient Treatment) program to CGD Medical Depot Inc., a PhilHealth-accredited retail pharmacy located at Ayala Malls-Vertis North in Quezon City.

GAMOT, a comprehensive outpatient drug benefit package, enhances PhilHealth’s primary care program, YAKAP, by adding 54 essential medicines to the existing 21. The expanded list covers conditions such as infections, asthma, COPD, diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, heart disease, and nervous system disorders, along with other supportive therapies. This initiative aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s SONA directive to make medicines more affordable and accessible for all Filipinos.

“This turnover is a symbol of our commitment to fulfilling the promise of accessible treatment for every Filipino. Hindi lang ito basta bayad sa serbisyong ipinagkaloob ng ating partner pharmacy. Ito ay pagtupad sa pangako na gawing abot-kamay ang gamot sa nangangailangan nito,” said PhilHealth Acting President and CEO Dr. Edwin M. Mercado during the turnover ceremony in Makati City.

PhilHealth partners with FDA-licensed retail pharmacies nationwide, allowing members to conveniently access prescribed essential medicines through accredited GAMOT facilities under YAKAP. Members are encouraged to download the eGovPH mobile app to register, select their YAKAP clinic, choose a Primary Care Provider (PCP), and schedule their First Patient Encounter (FPE).

As of 3 September, 41 GAMOT facilities operate across the National Capital Region, with additional outlets expected to join in the coming months. Members can view the full list of accredited GAMOT facilities on the PhilHealth website here.