PhilHealth makes first GAMOT payment to partner pharmacy

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has released its first payment under the Guaranteed Access to Medicines and Outpatient Treatment (GAMOT) program to CGD Medical Depot Inc., an accredited retail pharmacy at Ayala Malls Vertis North in Quezon City.

PhilHealth GAMOT, the newest enhancement to its primary care package YAKAP, expands coverage from 21 to 75 essential medicines. The program includes drugs for infections, asthma and COPD, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, heart conditions, nervous system disorders, and other supportive therapies.

The initiative was launched following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive in his State of the Nation Address to make medicines more affordable and accessible.

“This is not just a payment to our partner pharmacy. This is fulfilling the promise of making medicines within reach for those who need them,” PhilHealth acting president and CEO Dr. Edwin M. Mercado said during the turnover ceremony in Makati City.

PhilHealth said it is partnering with FDA-licensed retail pharmacies nationwide to allow members to access prescribed medicines through accredited GAMOT outlets. Members can register and schedule their first patient encounter by downloading the eGovPH app.

As of 3 September, there are 41 accredited GAMOT facilities in Metro Manila, with more expected in the coming months. A full list of partner outlets is available on the PhilHealth website.