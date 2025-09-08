Pasig's most wanted fugitive nabbed in Oriental Mindoro

One of Pasig City’s most wanted fugitives for murder was arrested in a manhunt operation in Oriental Mindoro on Monday.

The 49-year-old accused, identified only by the alias “Buchukoy,” a resident of Barangay Antonio, Victoria, Oriental Mindoro, was apprehended by joint operatives of the Pasig City Police Station’s Follow-up Section and EDIT RIUNCR IG at around 12:05 PM along Sitio Silangan, Barangay Antonio, Victoria.

The accused, Pasig City’s No. 2 most wanted person, was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 268 for the crime of murder, with no bail recommended.

Pasig police chief P/Col. Hendrix Mangaldan commended the operating units for their dedication to sustaining the campaign against wanted persons under the seven-point agenda of acting PNP chief P/Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

"This successful operation underscores Team Pasig Elite's commitment to collaboration and bringing law violators to justice, holding them accountable for the crimes they committed," Mangaldan said.