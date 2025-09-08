Palace to Discayas: Substantiate claims vs politicians tagged in flood control anomalies

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — Malacañang has urged contractors Cezarah "Sarah" and Pacifico "Curlee" Discaya to provide evidence backing their allegations that several politicians and high-ranking officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) regularly demanded kickbacks of up to 25 percent from government-funded flood control projects.

“Ang ebidensya naman kasi, hindi naman ibig sabihin na naka-usap mo o nakasama mo (Evidence doesn't necessarily mean that you have spoken to or been with someone),” Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer, Atty. Claire Castro told reporters in a press briefing.

“In some circumstances, evidence can prove the facts of the case. So maliban d’yan, ano pa yung pwede nilang ibig dahil sa statement na nabasa natin ay wala silang direktang pakikipag-usap sa mga politikong nabanggit (So aside from that, what else can be considered valid? Because based on the statement we read, there was no direct communication with the politicians mentioned),” Castro further stressed.

She noted that the involvement of personnel could still be called into question.

“Siguro magkakaroon in a way ng question — kung paano yan magkakaroon ng link.. kailangan ang link na maibigay nila ay matibay para talagang matunton kung sino talaga ang pinaka-involved dito (Perhaps there will be questions about how the link will be established. They need to provide a strong link to clearly trace who is truly involved in this),” Castro further said.

She then emphasized the importance of presenting strong evidence in substantiating certain allegations, amid the ongoing probe into the anomalies surrounding flood control projects.

“Marami na kasina lumabas na mga bali-balita — na itong si Congressman na ganyan at si Congressman na ito ay involved (There have already been numerous rumors circulating—that this Congressman and that Congressman are involved),” Castro said.

"But, as I said, if we will talk about the rule of law and procedures — hindi kasi agad na masasabing guilty ang isang tao, kahit na ng Korte, kung hindi maipapakita ang direktang involvement (a person cannot be immediately deemed guilty, even by the court, if direct involvement cannot be shown),” she further explained.

Castro said without concrete evidence, nothing can move forward in court.

“So dapat matibay na ebidensya ng maipakita nila. Kaya ng kung sila ay makikipagtulungan para lahat ng ito ay maisiwalat — mas kakailnganin sila para maging testigo at yung mga documents nila ay maaring magamit ‘pag nagsampa na ng kaso są Korte (They need to present strong evidence. If they are willing to cooperate to reveal everything, they will be needed as witnesses, and their documents may be used once a case is filed in court),” he said.

'Cuts, but no ghost projects'

At the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing on Monday, the couple Discaya implicated several politicians, DPWH officials, and district engineers who allegedly benefited from the infrastructure kickback scheme.

They have vowed to testify voluntarily as state witnesses, exposing what they described as pervasive corruption within the House of Representatives, the DPWH, and other government agencies.

The couple’s sworn statement identified Terence Calatrava, former undersecretary of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas; USWAG Ilonggo Party-list Rep. Jojo Ang; Quezon City Rep. Patrick Michael Vargas; AGAP Party-list Rep. Nicanor Briones; San Jose del Monte, Bulacan Rep. Florida Robes; Romblon Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona; former congressman Benjamin Agarao Jr.; former congressman Florencio Gabriel Noel; Occidental Mindoro Rep. Odie Tarriela; Quezon Rep. Reynante Arrogancia; Quezon City Rep. Marvin Rillo; former congressman Teodorico Haresco Jr.; former congresswoman Antonieta Eudela; Caloocan Rep. Dean Asistio; and Quezon City Rep. Marivic Co-Pilar.

They also tagged Regional Director Eduardo Virgilio of Region 5, Unified Management UPMO Director Ramon Ariola III, Bulacan First District Engineer Henry Alcantara, Undersecretary Robert Bernardo, Metro First Pasig City District Engineer Aristotle Ramos, North Manila District Engineer Manny Bulusan, Bulacan Sub-DEO District Engineer Edgardo Pingol, and Quezon Second DEO District Engineer Michael Rosaria.

The Dismays likewise noted that many of these DPWH officials repeatedly stated that at least 25 percent of the project funds were allegedly intended for Rep. Zaldy Co.

They further claimed that Quezon City Rep. Marvin Rillo frequently mentioned his close ties with House Speaker Martin Romualdez, asserting that his projects were funded through “unprogrammed funds” and insertions approved by the Speaker.

While certain Bogs Magalong, described as Rillo’s aide, regularly collected cash from them, either at their office or at venues like Wine Story in Bonifacio Global City.

Rep. Jojo Ang reportedly admitted that not all the money went directly to him, but also to Speaker Romualdez and Rep. Zaldy Co.

In Pasig City, the Discayas claimed that DPWH project engineer Angelita Garucha personally collected funds on behalf of Rep. Roman Romulo for flood control projects in 2022. By 2025, District Engineer Aristotle Ramos allegedly demanded a 30 percent share for Romulo, justifying the high rate by saying the funds came from unprogrammed allocations.

The contractors also alleged that cash was directly handed to other political figures, including Rep. Antonieta Yudela and her husband, Rep. Nicanor Briones, Rep. Florencio Gabriel Bem Noel, Arturo Atayde (father of Rep. Arjo Atayde), Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona of Romblon, and Rep. Benjamin “Benji” Agarao Jr.

Further, the couple stressed they never participated in ghost projects and adhered strictly to DPWH specifications. They emphasized that all projects underwent material testing and inspection before any payments were disbursed.

However, they admitted that the forced cuts significantly impacted their profits, often resulting in losses. To offset this, they took on additional projects in an attempt to recover financially.