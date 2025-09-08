Palace open to protecting Discayas after Senate probe revelations

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — Malacañang on Monday said it is open to providing protection to contractor couple Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya, following their disclosures on alleged corruption in government flood control projects.

During the third Senate Blue Ribbon hearing on irregularities in flood control projects, the Discayas presented a sworn statement implicating several lawmakers and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The couple expressed willingness to serve as state witnesses and asked about the possibility of government protection if they provide additional information.

In response, Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer, Atty. Claire Castro, confirmed the government’s openness to ensuring the safety of anyone who comes forward with credible information on corrupt activities, especially when such revelations are crucial to ongoing investigations.

“Kailangan naman po talagang mabigyan [ng protection] ang mga witnesses na talagang may kinalaman sa mga facts and data about this, kailangan po talaga ng proteksyon at hindi naman po ’yan ipagkakait ng pamahalaan (It is really necessary to provide protection to witnesses who are directly involved with the facts and data about this, they truly need protection, and the government will not withhold that),” Castro stressed.

She, however, said the couple must provide a complete account of their knowledge and identify all individuals involved in the alleged misconduct.

“Pero sana nga po, ang gusto nating madinig sa lahat ay ‘yung mga kailan ba talaga sila nagsimula, ’yung kabuuang kwento. Baka kasi nagiging selective lang sila (But we hope that what we hear from everyone is when it really all started, the full story. Maybe they're being selective with their details),” Castro said, referring to Sarah Discaya’s previous statement that her flood control deals began in 2016.

Senator Erwin Tulfo earlier revealed that the couple formally sought protection after implicating politicians in alleged kickback schemes.

In response, Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chair Senator Rodante Marcoleta assured the Discayas they would be granted the protection they need. He said the committee would recommend their request to the Senate President; once approved and signed, the couple would receive the “protection provided under the law.”