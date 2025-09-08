PAGCOR chief pushes stricter online gaming rules, rejects total ban

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco on Monday urged stricter regulation of online gaming rather than an outright ban, warning that prohibition would only fuel illegal operations and deprive the government of crucial revenues.

Speaking at the Light & Wonder iGaming Symposium at Newport World Resorts in Pasay City, Tengco highlighted recent reforms implemented by PAGCOR, including reductions in license fee rates, which have driven robust growth in the electronic gaming sector.

From Php58.16 billion in 2023, gross gaming revenues (GGR) from Electronic Games surged to Php154.51 billion in 2024, accounting for nearly half of the industry’s Php372.33 billion GGR. In the first half of 2025 alone, the sector contributed Php114.83 billion, surpassing revenues from land-based operations and boosting PAGCOR’s total revenues to Php59 billion.

“The iGaming story in the Philippines is no longer just about growth; it’s about how we grow — safely, fairly, and sustainably,” Tengco said. “We support stricter regulations to protect our people, but we are against a total ban which will only drive players to illegal operators and result in loss of revenues and jobs.”

Tengco also underscored PAGCOR’s ongoing reforms, including the separation of regulatory and operational functions, stronger responsible gaming safeguards, stricter advertising standards, the launch of a 24/7 helpline, and the adoption of digital tools such as the PAGCOR Guarantee portal and AI-driven monitoring systems.

He urged industry operators to embrace “compliance by design,” strictly follow anti-money laundering regulations, enhance Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, and support PAGCOR’s Responsible Gaming initiatives.

“With responsible growth, compliance, and transparency, the Philippines can develop a safer, stronger, and globally competitive iGaming industry,” Tengco said.

The PAGCOR chief also thanked Light & Wonder, a global cross-platform gaming provider, for organizing the event and contributing to the development of a competitive iGaming market in the Philippines.