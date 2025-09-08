PAGCOR chief backs tighter e-games rules over total ban

PAGCOR chief backs tighter Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco on Monday rejected calls for a total ban on online gaming, warning it would fuel illegal operations and deprive the government of revenues.

Speaking at the Light & Wonder iGaming Symposium in Pasay City, Tengco said reforms implemented by Pagcor, including lower license fee rates, have driven strong growth in the electronic gaming sector.

From P58.16 billion in 2023, gross gaming revenues (GGR) from electronic games jumped to P154.51 billion in 2024, nearly half of the industry’s P372.33 billion GGR.

In the first half of 2025, the sector contributed P114.83 billion, surpassing revenues from land-based operations and raising Pagcor’s total revenues to P59 billion.

“The iGaming story in the Philippines is no longer just about growth; it’s about how we grow — safely, fairly, and sustainably,” Tengco said.

“We support stricter regulations to protect our people, but we are against a total ban, which will only drive players to illegal operators and result in loss of revenues and jobs.”

Tengco cited PAGCOR’s ongoing reforms, including separating its regulatory and operational functions, stricter advertising standards, and new tools such as a 24/7 helpline, the Pagcor Guarantee portal, and AI-driven monitoring systems.

He also urged operators to strengthen anti-money laundering compliance, tighten KYC (Know Your Customer) guidelines, and support responsible gaming initiatives.

“With responsible growth, compliance, and transparency, the Philippines can develop a safer, stronger, and globally competitive iGaming industry,” Tengco said. e-games rules over total ban