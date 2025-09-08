Paalam bids Liverpool goodbye

Carlo Paalam kissed his chances goodbye as he bowed to Junior Alcantara-Reyes of the Dominican Republic via split decision in the Round of 32 of the World Boxing Championships last Sunday at the M&S Arena in Liverpool, England.

It was a brawl right from the get-go as both Paalam and his foe exchange blows early on until the Filipino suffered a cut on his right eyebrow from an accidental headbutt in the third round. The gash continued to bleed, forcing medical officials to stop the fight.

The judges scored 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 for Alcantara-Reyes and 29-28 for Paalam

It was a sorry loss for the Paris Olympics silver medalist as he wasn’t able to replicate his impressive showing in the Round of 64 against Hsu Chiao Chun of Chinese Taipei, where he won via unanimous decision.

Still, Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) Marcus Manalo is relieved that Paalam emerged with no serious injury against his hard-hitting Dominican foe.

“He could have won with a strong last round but he sustained a bad cut. Oh, he also has a swollen hand which he injured in the previous bout,” Manalo said.

“Very unfortunate but it's better than aggravating an injury. It's still great to see him back in the ring here. “

ABAP chairman Ricky Vargas didn’t place any heavy expectations on Paalam, saying that all he wants is for him to be in tip-top shape for the 33rd Southeast Asian Games.

“I just want him to get back in shape and I think this tournament will help him,” Vargas said.

Aside from Paalam, also eliminated were Junmilardo Ogayre, who lost to Biibars Zhexen of Kazakhstan in the men’s 60kg division, and Mark Ashley Fajardo, who was eliminated by Evin Aliiev of Ukraine, 5-0, in the men’s 65kg class.

The Filipinos, however, still have a chance to salvage a solid performance as Ronald Chavez Jr. is still battling France’s Makan Traore France in the Round of 16 of the men’s 70kg category at press time while Riza Pasuit of the women’s 60kg division and Jay Bryan Baricuatro of the men’s 50kg category will be climbing the ring on Tuesday.