Olongapo City hall employee nabbed for extortion, graft

An employee of Olongapo City Hall was arrested Thursday in an entrapment operation for alleged robbery, extortion and violations of anti-graft laws, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced.

The suspect, Roche Arcala delos Reyes, an employee of the City Planning and Development Office, was apprehended by agents from the NBI’s Olongapo District Office, said NBI Director Jaime Santiago.

The operation was launched after a local businessman filed a complaint against Delos Reyes and his associate, Edward Apostol.

The complainant alleged that the two demanded he use their preferred architectural and engineering firm for his building permit application. He was reportedly threatened with a denied permit and additional penalties if he refused to comply.

Delos Reyes allegedly quoted the businessman a fee of P98,100, an amount significantly higher than the legal fees, which are less than P30,000.

Delos Reyes now faces charges of robbery, extortion and violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.