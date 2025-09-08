Obiena grabs bronze in Beijing

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena secured a bronze medal after posting 5.65 meters in the World Athletics Continental Tour-Beijing on Sunday at the National Stadium in Beijing.

Home bet Zhong Tao ruled the event after going over 5.75m while Cole Walsh of the United States finished second via countback despite clearing the same height. Obiena settled for third.

The feat was Obiena’s highest finish in the outdoor season this year after not making the top three in the previous meets, including some legs of the prestigious Diamond League.

He finished in seventh place in the Xiamen leg with 5.62m last 26 April while he got 5th place in Shanghai after clearing 5.72m last 3 May.

The 29-year-old pole vaulter, the seventh best in the world, even drew a “No Mark” tag, his worst performance in the Diamond League in the Oslo leg last 12 June after he skipped 5.40m and failed to get over 5.62m. In the Stockholm leg last 15 June, Obiena finished seventh after going over 5.70m.

Now, Obiena is eyeing a podium finish in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on 13 September.

The Filipino Asian record holder hopes to continue his medal streak after clinching a bronze medal in Eugene, Oregon and a silver medal in Budapest in 2023.

“Next stop, Tokyo,” Obiena said.

After the World Championships, Obiena will return to the Philippines for his Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge on 20 and 21 September at the Ayala Triangle in Makati City.