Night of surprises

Did Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone see something that others don’t?

The winningest coach in Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) history pulled off the biggest surprises when he tapped unheralded players in the Annual Rookie Draft on Sunday night at the jampacked SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay City.

The Kings used their first-round pick in selecting Sonny Estil at No. 11. A few moments later, they drew buzz anew when they announced that Basilan Starhorse slotman Mario Barasi Jr. will be their 13th pick and John Abis will be their 23rd pick, effectively bypassing other quality players from well-known programs.

Estil, Barasi and Abis already reported the Ginebra training on Monday at the SMC Sports Complex.

Estil could be the biggest steal of the draft.

After bouncing around in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines and National Collegiate Athletic Association, he made a stop at Letran College, where he played in a preseason tournament. Shortly after, he moved to the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, where he was known more for his athleticism than his defensive or scoring prowess.

But on Friday, his fortune changed.

The quiet, unassuming journeyman from Agusan del Sur knocked down the game-winner off a beautiful pass from Jeff Comia to lift Barangay Ginebra to a 37-35 victory before a handful of scouts and coaches in the Draft Combine at the Ynares Sports Arena. He capped off that magical day with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title and a P10,000 cash reward.

Little did he know that his shocking feat would be the start of his journey with the league’s most popular team.

“When I flew back here, I arrived in the morning, I looked at the news and I found out that he won the MVP (of the Combine). At that point, we thought, well, maybe we can’t get him anymore,” Cone, the league’s gold standard in unearthing raw talents with 25 PBA titles, said.

“We just think he’s a kid who has a lot of potential. He’s athletic. He runs the floor well and he gets to the basket well.”

Estil admitted that he was shocked hearing his name being called by the Kings — the dream organization of almost all of the incoming rookies and free agents. Aside from having no major collegiate credentials, he hardly made an impact in the MPBL, averaging a meager 3.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in eight games.

But the only thing he has is his willingness to learn, hunger to win and his big fighting heart, something that the Ginebra coaching staff is requiring for all of its players.

“I was so shocked when they called my name. Until now, I’m still nervous,” Estil said moments after joining the star-studded Ginebra table that included Cone, Olsen Racela, Scottie Thompson, Troy Rosario, RJ and Johnny Abarrientos and San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua.

“I think I got pick because of Coach Olsen. He likes players who hustle. That’s why I always go hard.”

Ginebra definitely needs somebody like Estil. With Japeth Aguilar winding down his career and Jamie Malonzo packing his bags for Japan, a versatile player like him will definitely have a spot in the Kings rotation either this season or in the years to come.

“He’s got good size for his position, which is important and we just felt that he had a really high upside,” Cone said, hinting at the possibility of using his athleticism to the fullest.

“We just think he’s a kid who has a lot of potential. He’s athletic. He runs the floor well and he gets to the basket well.”

But Estil wasn’t the only ace that Cone pulled out of his sleeves.

The Kings also drafted Barasi and Abis to wrap up their night full of surprises.

A 6-foot-7 former Adamson University stalwart, Barasi can provide additional ceiling on the depleted Ginebra frontcourt while the 6-foot-3 former University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Abis can be a reliever of Thompson and Jeremiah Gray at the wing position.

“I couldn’t explain what I’m feeling right now. Getting drafted is already a blessing, what more by Ginebra and No. 1 in the second round,” Barasi said, adding that he will exert extra effort to study the system of Cone if and when he gets signed.

“I’m not familiar with the system of Coach Tim, but I will work it out.”

“I’m so excited to play against June Mar (Fajardo) and Justine Arana. I will really work hard to bulk up so I can defend them.”