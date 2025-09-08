NBI arrests Vietnamese national for illegal medical practice

A Vietnamese national was arrested by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Manila for the illegal practice of medicine and related offenses.

The suspect, identified by NBI Director Jaime B. Santiago as Hoang Thi Hai Yen—also known as “Van Pahm” and “Doc. Yen”—was apprehended on 2 September during an entrapment operation conducted by the NBI’s Dangerous Drugs Division (NBI-DDD).

NBI agents acted after verifying reports that a group of Vietnamese nationals was performing unauthorized cosmetic treatments and surgeries without the necessary licenses from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The group was also accused of illegally dispensing medicines without the required Certificates of Registration and Licenses to Operate from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

An NBI agent, posing as a patient, secured an appointment with “Doc. Yen” at her clinic in Manila. A person introduced as “Doc Yang” agreed to perform a cosmetic procedure on the agent for PHP 105,000.

Hoang Thi Hai Yen was arrested during the operation after she failed to present any PRC-issued Professional Identification Card or FDA-issued authorization documents.

She faces charges for violations of Republic Act No. 2382 (Medical Act of 1959), RA 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012), RA 7394 (The Consumer Act of the Philippines), RA 9711 (Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009), and RA 10918 (Philippine Pharmacy Act).