Napolcom exec joins Dizon at DPWH

National Police Commission (Napolcom) commissioner Ricardo P. Bernabe III is leaving the agency to join the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the commission announced Monday.

The Napolcom extended its appreciation to Bernabe, who was appointed commissioner on 8 March 2022. He was designated as vice chairperson and executive officer from November 2024 to April 2025, during which he helped steer key policy and organizational initiatives.

“Commissioner Bernabe served with integrity and purpose,” said Napolcom vice chairperson and executive officer Ralph Calinisan. “We thank him for his invaluable contributions to Napolcom’s mandate of strengthening police integrity and public trust.”

Before his appointment to Napolcom, Bernabe served as undersecretary for Strategic Action and Response at the Office of the Executive Secretary. In that role, he oversaw the Presidential Complaint Center and the 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Center.