MisOr eyes ‘immersive’ tourism programs

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — The Provincial Tourism Office here is pushing for an immersive approach to local tourism, according to its new head, Cindy Faye Obeñita. The initiative comes as the province prepares for its annual Tourism Week, which begins 15 September.

Obeñita, who was crowned Miss Intercontinental in 2021, said the new strategy focuses on community-based tourism to create employment opportunities for residents.

“Our approach is towards community-based tourism, where constituents of the province can have employment opportunities,” Obeñita said in an interview Monday. “We are introducing immersive tourism, not just leisure but learning and having knowledge of the tourist spot visited as well.”

As an example, she said visitors to silk weaving or tea plantations will be able to experience the processes firsthand rather than just taking photos.

Aligned with the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” the province’s Tourism Week will feature all 23 towns and two cities in competitions, including a dance contest, a booth competition and a jingle contest. These events will serve as a preview for the 2026 Kuyamis Festival.

According to Obeñita, the provincial government is providing cash subsidies to participating towns and cities and has increased prizes for this year’s contests. The Misamis Oriental Hotels and Restaurants Association and the Department of Tourism in Northern Mindanao will also participate.

The provincial government is also helping local hotels, resorts and restaurants obtain Department of Tourism accreditation to professionalize their operations.