Maynilad taps MPower for clean energy

In a push for greener operations, West Zone concessionaire Maynilad has partnered with MPower, Manila Electric Company’s retail electricity unit, to supply power to its Poblacion Water Treatment Plant and 54 other facilities.

Under the deal, the water firm said the Poblacion plant has been enrolled in the Retail Electricity Supply program, with MPower providing a mix of 90 percent non-renewable and 10 percent renewable energy.

MPower will also help Maynilad manage the plant’s energy use in preparation for a higher share of renewables in the future.

Fifty-four other Maynilad facilities, including pump stations, reservoirs, and wastewater treatment plants, are now covered under MPower’s Retail Aggregation Program, which consolidates accounts and enables bulk power purchases for greater efficiency.

“These initiatives form part of our broader strategy to optimize energy consumption while reducing our overall environmental footprint,” Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez said.

Maynilad pushed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2037 through a shift to renewable energy and the creation of a carbon sink equivalent to 180,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide, aligning with the Paris Agreement’s goal of cutting the country's greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent by 2030.