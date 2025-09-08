Maya bags third straight Best Consumer Digital Bank

Maya has further solidified its dominance in the financial technology space after being named Best Consumer Digital Bank and Best Mobile Banking App in the Philippines at the World’s Best Digital Bank Awards 2025.

This marks the third consecutive year that Maya has been honored by Global Finance Magazine, underscoring its strength as the country’s top digital finance platform.

The recognition highlights the Maya ecosystem’s innovative integration of payments, savings, deposits, and credit – powered by Maya Bank’s digital infrastructure and Maya Philippines’ all-in-one finance app – transforming the way millions of Filipinos manage money.

“Banking today is about being relevant in people’s daily lives. At Maya, we do that by integrating payments, savings, and credit in one seamless app. This win reinforces our strategy of building a digital ecosystem where people don’t just access finance – they use it with ease and confidence,” Maya Group President and Maya Bank Co-Founder Shailesh Baidwan said.

Angelo Madrid, Maya Bank President, added: “Our focus is to turn accounts into tools people trust and actively use. By embedding savings nudges, instant credit, and secure features, we help customers move beyond access to meaningful financial progress.”

Maya has rolled out pioneering features such as account opening with just one ID, AI-driven “Action Cards” for savings reminders, and numberless credit cards with rotating CVVs. Its Security Center also gives customers the ability to instantly freeze or toggle transactions for added protection.

The back-to-back recognition adds to Maya’s growing list of international accolades. Earlier this year, it was included in Forbes’ World’s Best Banks list and named Best Virtual Bank by Asian Banking & Finance for three consecutive years.