Mariah Carey receives Video Vanguard Award at VMAs

With an introduction from Ariana Grande, singer-songwriter and “songbird supreme” Mariah Carey graced the MTV Video Music Awards stage this Sunday, 7 September, after being awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — 35 years into her career. The multiple award-winning and critically acclaimed music icon joined the ranks of past honorees such as Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Shakira, and Missy Elliott in receiving the highest honor at the VMAs.

Earlier in the night, Carey also took home the VMA for Best R&B with “Type Dangerous.” The Vanguard recognition comes just weeks before the release of her sixteenth studio album, Here For It All, on September 26. To mark the milestone, Carey performed a medley of some of her 19 No. 1 hits, including “Fantasy (Bad Boy Remix),” “Honey,” and “We Belong Together,” alongside visuals from her most iconic music videos.