Marcos vows strengthened Phl-Cambodia collaboration 

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to expanding its partnership with Cambodia, highlighting areas of cooperation in trade, agriculture, renewable energy, and the digital economy.

During his official three-day State Visit to Phnom Penh, Marcos participated in a Joint Leaders’ Statement alongside Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet held at the Peace Palace on Monday.

Marcos underscored the importance of deepening bilateral ties and exploring new opportunities that could benefit both nations.

“Our meeting today involved a wide-ranging discussion on how our countries can effectively improve in meaningful and impactful ways the lives of our peoples,” President Marcos said, emphasizing the need to foster strong economic and security collaborations.

The President stressed that the resilience and growth of both nations’ economies depend on expanding cooperation in sectors such as trade, agriculture, renewable energy, and digital technologies.

He noted that such collaboration would not only create new economic opportunities but also fortify the region's stability, ensuring that both the Philippines and Cambodia are well-positioned to weather external challenges.

“We recognized that the growth and resilience of our economies depend on opening new avenues of cooperation, expanding opportunities in trade, agriculture, renewable energy, and the digital economy,” the President added.

Additionally, Marcos highlighted the significance of the Philippines’ role as a “steadfast partner” to Cambodia.

The two leaders discussed ways to build sustainable partnerships that would address both countries’ most pressing needs and shared aspirations for regional peace and prosperity.

In line with their shared vision for a safer and more secure region, the leaders also tackled key transnational issues that threaten both nations’ stability, including human trafficking, cybercrime, illicit drug trade, and other security challenges.

“These dangers affect the safety of our citizens and the stability of our societies,” President Marcos remarked, stressing the importance of coordinated action.

“It is in this spirit that we agreed to strengthen collaboration among our law enforcement and security institutions so that our collective response will be swift, coordinated, and effective,” he added.

Marcos said his discussions with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet marked a new chapter in the Philippines-Cambodia partnership, focused on greater economic opportunities, stronger security cooperation, and a shared commitment to peace and stability in the region.