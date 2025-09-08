Marcos touts steady growth in Phl-Cambodia trade, biz trust

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday underscored the continuing progress in trade and business relations between the Philippines and Cambodia.

Speaking at the CEO B2B Networking Roundtable during his three-day state visit to Phnom Penh, the President expressed optimism about the future of bilateral trade, which he described as reflecting the strengthening partnership between the two nations.

“With continued collaboration, I am confident that our economic ties will expand further,” Marcos said, highlighting the encouraging progress made in recent years.

The President noted that since 2022, the Philippines and Cambodia have experienced consistent and positive growth in their trade relationship.

Marcos noted that in 2014, total trade between the two countries reached USD 105.69 million, signaling a growing demand for each other’s goods and services and, most importantly, a rising level of trust between their business communities.

He further attributed this growth to the joint efforts of both governments in streamlining trade facilitation, aligning policies, and fostering stronger private sector engagement.

While acknowledging the progress made, President Marcos emphasized that there is still considerable room for further growth.

He urged business leaders to continue strengthening partnerships and explore untapped potential to drive even more success in bilateral trade.

“We cannot and should not rest on this momentum. There remains significant room to grow, untapped potential to explore, and opportunities that we must seize together," the President stressed.

The CEO B2B Networking Roundtable, organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Business Association in Cambodia, provided a platform for business leaders from both nations to exchange ideas, forge new partnerships, and explore investment opportunities.

Marcos also called on business leaders to support the Philippines as it prepares to assume the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2026. He expressed confidence that Cambodia and other ASEAN partners would work closely together to foster regional unity and address common challenges.

“We are committed to working closely with Cambodia, as well as with all our ASEAN partners, to unite our efforts in advancing the shared aspirations that bind us as a community—striving towards a more prosperous and unified ASEAN that will serve the interests of our peoples and rise to the challenges of an ever-changing world,” Marcos said.