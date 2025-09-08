Marcos touts Dizon’s professionalism, commitment to public service

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. shared his reasons for appointing Vince Dizon as the new Secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), commending the latter’s dedication to making tough yet essential choices for the sake of public service.

In his recent podcast episode aired Monday, Marcos explained that Dizon's experience at the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and his professional approach to public service made him the ideal candidate to head the DPWH.

“[He] did a very good job in DOTR, and I think he understands very well what needs to be done,” the President said.

“I think he's committed enough to what we are doing. That he will do whatever is necessary, even if it's a little difficult. Kahit na medyo may magagalit sa kanya (Even if some might get angry with him),” he added.

The President also touted Dizon’s focus on professionalism and his ability to prioritize work over personal feelings were crucial in a department like DPWH, where challenges abound, and tough decisions are often required.

“You know, he's very professional. Kasi trabaho, trabaho. Hindi naman, walang personal,” the President said, emphasizing that Dizon’s dedication to his duties aligns with the government’s broader goals of accountability and reform.

On 1 September, Marcos swore in Dizon as the new Secretary, following the resignation of his predecessor, Manuel Bonoan. Bonoan, who stepped down effective the same day, had expressed his full support for the administration’s ongoing push for transparency, accountability, and reforms.

In his resignation letter, Bonoan alluded to the ongoing investigations into alleged irregularities in the department’s flood control projects.

With Dizon now at the helm, Marcos has immediately tasked him with rooting out corruption within the DPWH and ensuring that “ghost” and substandard infrastructure projects.