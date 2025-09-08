Marcos targeting ‘big fish’ to end corruption within gov’t infra projects

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has vowed to target the so-called “big fish” responsible for the widespread corruption in government infrastructure projects that have plagued the country for decades.

Speaking in his latest BBM podcast episode aired on Monday, Marcos outlined his administration’s commitment to rooting out these influential individuals and holding them accountable for their roles in corrupt practices.

The President described the key figures in these corruption schemes as “big fish,” stressing that until they are removed from the system, genuine reform would remain elusive.

“Kapag sila na-out of action na ay talagang magbabago, dahil sila talaga nagpapatakbo (When they are taken out of action, that’s when real change will happen, because they are the ones truly running the show),” Marcos lamented

“Kasi ‘pag – hindi mo mabubuwag ‘yung sistemang ‘yan hangga’t tinanggal mo ‘yung mga player na ‘yan. So, tatanggalin natin ‘yung mga player na ‘yon at kahit sino man sila para maging maayos ang patakbo ng sistema (Because if you don’t dismantle that system, it won’t change until you remove those players. So, we will remove those players, no matter who they are, to ensure that the system runs smoothly),” he further explained.

Marcos’ strong stance against corruption follows his expressed shock and anger over the scope of irregularities in government projects, particularly within the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

He emphasized that the malpractices that have plagued the agency for years must end, and those responsible must face the full force of the law.

The President also revealed that his administration is in the process of drafting an executive order to establish an independent commission tasked with investigating and addressing corruption allegations within DPWH projects.

He stressed that this commission will be given full authority to conduct thorough investigations and hold wrongdoers accountable.