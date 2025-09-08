Marcos mulls increased Phl-Cambodia travel, tourism engagements

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called for stronger people-to-people ties and more frequent exchanges between the Philippines and Cambodia, underscoring the role of travel in furthering bilateral relations.

In a speech during a joint press conference with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the Peace PalaceMarcos stressed the significance of making travel between the two nations more accessible, hoping it would foster closer connections and enhanced cooperation across various sectors.

“We also emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between our peoples with the hope of facilitating more seamless and frequent travel between our two countries,” Marcos said, highlighting the value of cultural and socio-economic exchanges.

He then touted what he called “valuable” contributions of over 7,000 Filipinos residing and working in Cambodia, particularly in the fields of health, education, and development.

These Filipinos, according to the President, serve as a vital “bridge” between Manila and Phnom Penh, reinforcing the cultural and professional ties that already exist.

“They are a wonderful bridge between our two countries and cultures,” Marcos remarked, adding that their presence in Cambodia plays an important role in strengthening bilateral relations.

The President also expressed his gratitude for the Cambodian people's admiration of Philippine culture, education, and enterprise, emphasizing that both nations were eager to expand these exchanges further.

"We are excited to see even more exchanges and visits between our two peoples," he said, signaling an optimistic outlook on the future of Philippines-Cambodia relations.

In response, Prime Minister Hun Manet echoed President Marcos’ recognition of the growing people-to-people connectivity between the two countries.

He praised the Filipino community for its significant contributions to Cambodia’s socio-economic development, which he said had enriched both the nation’s economy and culture.

“We are pleased to see the growth of our people-to-people connectivity… Cambodia welcomes more Filipinos as tourists, investors, and business partners,” the Cambodian Prime Minister stressed.

Hun Manet also reflected on the strong and enduring relationship between the two nations, noting that the State Visit of President Marcos, following his earlier official visit to Manila earlier this year, was a testament to the shared commitment of both governments to elevate Philippines-Cambodia ties.

Marcos and Hun Manet’s discussions on bolstering bilateral ties through more travel and exchanges come at a time when both countries are exploring new avenues for cooperation in trade, tourism, and cultural diplomacy, paving the way for a more dynamic partnership in the coming years.