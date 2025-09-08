Christian Manaytay beams optimism over the chances of University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the coming Season 88 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament.

Manaytay, who was part of the UST squad that advanced to the Final Four last season, said he is confident that Nic Cabañero can lead the Growling Tigers to another playoff run.

Although veteran Forthsky Padrigao will be sidelined to serve a one-game suspension, UST is still poised to have a sizzling debut as it plays at home against reigning champion University of the Philippines when the league opens on 21 September at its Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Cabañero and Padrigao will serve as the new leaders together with a powerhouse cast of support crew in juniors Most Valuable Player Collins Akowe and rookies Charles Bucsit, Carl Manding and Koji Buenaflor.

Kyle Paranada will also have a bigger role in the rotation a year after transferring from University of the East.

Manaytay confident over Tigers chances will be fine.

“I’m confident he (Cabañero) can score anywhere. I think the coaches want him to see how he will get his teammates involved when he is not scoring,” said Manaytay, to last Sunday.

“I watched their games in FilOil recently and I saw they improved in their leadership skills. I don’t want to jinx it but I hope they can make it to the finals.”

Manaytay admitted that his transition to the professional ranks remains a work in progress, but he will do his best to contribute to the Elasto Painters.

“In the PBA, it’s more system-based unlike in college where you have to be faster because there are a lot of fast breaks,” Manaytay said.

“Here in the PBA, it’s more slow-paced. You need to know the little things like how to read the offense and defense.”