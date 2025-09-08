Man shot dead while fishing in Abra

BAGUIO CITY — Members of the police are investigating the killing of a man in the late afternoon of September 8, 2025, at Barangay Tabiog, Bucay, Abra.

The victim was identified as Domingo T. Alcalde Jr., 62, and a resident of said barangay.

The incident happened at around 5:00 PM on the said date. Based on the report, personnel of the Bucay Police received a call from the 2nd Police Mobile Force Company (PMFC), which is stationed at Barangay Palaquio, Bucay.

Initial investigation disclosed that when personnel of the 2nd PMFC arrived at the scene where Alcalde was said to have been shot, they saw him lying in a prone position near his fishing rod. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head.