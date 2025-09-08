Leyte minors rescued from online sex exploitation

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has rescued five minors and arrested one suspect in two separate operations targeting online sexual abuse and exploitation in Ormoc City.

In a statement, the NBI said that the operations were conducted by the NBI’s Human Trafficking Division and the Eastern Visayas Regional Office.

The first case, which stemmed from a referral by the Department of Justice, involved a 15-year-old girl. Investigators discovered her mother was allegedly communicating with a foreign national from Alabama and distributing Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Materials via Facebook Messenger.

The victim was rescued on 27 August and placed under the care of the Ormoc City Social Welfare and Development Office.

In the second case, reports from Google and Facebook led to the identification of a mother accused of exploiting her own children. The suspect was allegedly uploading explicit videos of her child to YouTube and distributing the content through Messenger.

On 2 September, a joint operation led to the mother’s arrest and the rescue of four girls ages 3, 4, 7 and 8. Several electronic devices were seized as evidence.

The arrested suspect faces multiple charges, including violations of the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children and Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Materials Act, the Cybercrime Prevention Act, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

The rescued minors are currently in the temporary custody of the Ormoc City Social Welfare and Development Office.