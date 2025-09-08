Lee, Camacho light up Midnight Run

About 18,000 runners lit up the night sky as they joined the HOKA Midnight Run Manila leg early Sunday at SM Mall of Asia Grounds.

Traversing the streets under the stars, it was a different experience for the participants who didn’t have to wake up early for a change to embrace the active lifestyle while sharing the vibrant community spirit of the burgeoning running community.

Prince Joey Lee and Maricar Camacho were the fastest in the 21K category in this unique race, which has HOKA as title sponsor, organized by RUNRIO, and co-presented by GOMO.

Lee finished the course in one hour, 10 minutes, and 28 seconds, ahead of Rico Jay Patanao (1:10:46) and Jhon Paul Mauricio (1:17:11) in the men’s division; while Camacho was the best among female with her time of one hour, 28 minutes, and 50 seconds, faster than Jalene Cruz (1:32:15) and Eloisa Cusi (1:33:23).

“We’re pumped with the turnout. It was a different experience for our runners as we lit the tracks and the finish line tunnel in neon lights while also keeping the vibe alive with our DJ at the race village,” RUNRIO president Rio de la Cruz said.

Daniel Jorge Cadavos (38:00) was first in the men’s 10K, with Joed Alegre (39:39) and Nicanor Mabao Jr. (42:35) not far behind, while Maria Jonna Lina Abutas (44:36), Hazel Mata (45:09), and Meg Genuino (51:52) were the top three among the women.

In the 5K category, Mark Anthony Oximar (18:10) won on the men’s side together with Mon Teruel (19:15) and Jeffrey Reginio (19:27), while Jo Punay (24:19) was the best in the women’s side, followed by Maricris Naciluan (27:53) and Joanalisa Diones (29:04).