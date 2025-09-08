Lacson to be Senate Blue Ribbon Chair

Senate President Tito Sotto III on Monday night confirmed that Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" Lacson will be the Blue Ribbon chair.

Lacson will replace Senator Rodante Marcoleta.

"[Marcoleta] is not a member of the majority. The Blue Ribbon is reserved for the majority," Sotto explained.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is currently investigating the anomalous flood control projects across the country.

Sotto replaced Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero on Monday as the Senate President after securing 15 votes.

Meanwhile, Senator Miguel "Migz" Zubiri took the place of Senator Joel Villanueva as the Senate Majority Leader.