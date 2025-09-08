JICA Parliamentary League visits Navotas to observe NPO Action programs

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Parliamentary League, led by Chairperson Obuchi Yuko, visited Tanza Elementary School on 28 August 2025 to observe the work of nonprofit group NPO Action with Filipino children facing daily hardships.

NPO Action briefed the delegation on programs backed by JICA’s Technical Cooperation for Grassroots Projects, including training for youth rehabilitation guidance counselors and life-skills workshops for children in childcare facilities. Representative Yokota Hajime outlined ongoing initiatives, while JICA Volunteer Maekawa Miho presented the “Chikara Project,” which supports women in the community.

Obuchi noted that Japan’s cooperation aims to reach the grassroots by partnering with Japanese NGOs and deploying JOCV volunteers, adding that insights from the visit would inform future efforts.

The delegation later proceeded to a barangay in the Bicol area of Navotas City to see local conditions first-hand and assess NPO Action’s community impact.