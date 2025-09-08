Japan envoy sends off 2025 MEXT scholars bound for Japan

Ambassador Endo Kazuya hosted a send-off reception for the 2025 batch of Japanese Government (MEXT) scholars on 6 September at his residence in Makati City, in partnership with the Philippine Association of the Japanese Government Scholars (PHILAJAMES). The event gathered 42 scholars and was highlighted by the presence of University of the Philippines Vice President for Administration Dr. Augustus Resurreccion, a MEXT alumnus, who delivered an inspirational message.

Prior to the reception, the Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) conducted an online Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar on August 30 to provide practical guidance for the students as they embark on their studies in Japan.

In his remarks, Ambassador Endo extended his congratulations and best wishes to the scholars, expressing confidence that they will “serve as the bridges in nurturing the thriving cultural and people-to-people connections between Japan and the Philippines.”

A certificate of appreciation was also presented to Maria Lourdes S. Agad, who served as Scholarship Consultant from 2007 to 2025, in recognition of her longstanding contributions to promoting the program and mentoring applicants.