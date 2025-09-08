Into the world of Hwang Boreum

“Dreams don’t work unless you do.”
South Korean author Hwang Boreum, just like her novel’s protagonist Yeongju, stepped away from a relatively stable past to pursue the path she truly wanted.
“I became an adult without any particular dreams. I chose a major that promised good job prospects, and since I did land a good job, perhaps my dreamless childhood wasn’t a negative thing after all,” Hwang said in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.
Majoring in computer engineering at university and working as a software developer at LG Electronics, Hwang never lost her identity as someone who reads and writes every day. She immersed herself in the life of a full-time writer, authoring I Will Read Every Day, Kickboxing for the First Time in My Life, This Distance Feels Just Right and The Simple Life.
“I quit my job when I was 30. It wasn’t because I had a plan or a dream — I just wanted to start living the life I wanted. About two years after leaving the company, one day I suddenly felt that I wanted to become a writer, though I had never even written a proper short piece. From that point on, I lived each day with writing on my mind,” she recalled.
When Hwang first started writing, she mainly wrote in abstract sentences. Since she wanted to publish a book, Hwang submitted a manuscript to a publisher, but it was rejected and she was told that her writing was too speculative and difficult to read. From that point on, whether she was writing essays or novels, her effort to be more specific is what gave her work a sense of familiarity. She began to give meaning to every action, both to herself in her essays and to her characters in fiction.
Revision, she adds, is one key to making your work better.
“I came to understand the power of revision. Even now, I write with the belief that my writing will improve as I revise it,” she said.
For her most recent book, an essay collection titled 단순 생활자 (Simple Life), Hwang reflected on her daily life. She used images of herself as materials: cooking meals, taking walks, attending book talks, cleaning and quietly wondering about small things at home.
“But not everything was written in this way. In others, I recalled someone’s words that I just couldn’t forget, and I dug into my own heart, trying to understand why those words lingered with me — something I myself didn’t fully know. The pieces that take the most time to write are those in which I try, belatedly, to grasp feelings I don’t quite understand. But when I manage to complete such a piece, I have a deeper understanding of myself,” she said.
What’s next
Hwang, the author behind the international bestseller Welcome to Hyunam-dong Bookshop, will be in Manila to share her journey as a writer, the inspirations behind her beloved novel, and the beauty she finds in everyday life
The Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines invites book lovers, dreamers and seekers of quiet joys to Conversations with Hwang Boreum: Stories in the Bookshop, happening from 10 to 14 September at the Manila International Book Festival and select venues.
* 10 to 14 September — The Bookshop, MIBF (SMX Convention Center, inside NBS booth)
* 11 September — Conversations Pt. I, KCC Library, Taguig (Register: bit.ly/StoriesInTheBookshop)
* 12 September — Conversations Pt. II, UP Diliman (Register: bit.ly/StoriesInTheBookshop) Bookshelves
* 13 September — Conversations Pt. III, MIBF Main Stage & NBS Booth
Described by readers as “a heartfelt, quiet read” and “an invitation to find warmth in life’s simple pleasures,” Welcome to Hyunam-dong Bookshop has touched hearts worldwide with its reflective narrative, tender character arcs, and hopeful message about second chances.
The novel’s main character, Yeongju, is exhausted. Despite her soaring career, challenging marriage and hectic life in Seoul, she understands she ought to feel accomplished — but all she feels is exhaustion. Burdened by a forsaken aspiration, she makes a bold move and abandons her past existence. Leaving her job and ending her marriage, Yeongju relocates to a serene suburban area beyond the city and establishes the Hyunam-dong Bookshop.
The shift isn’t simple. For months, Yeongju’s only option is to weep. However, as the extended hours in the shop continue, she starts to contemplate what constitutes an excellent bookseller and a significant store. She immerses herself in reading eagerly, organizing author events, and developing her unique philosophy on bookselling. Slowly, Yeongju becomes accustomed to her new environment.
Encircled by companions, authors, and the volumes that connect them, Yeongju starts to pen a new chapter in her journey. The Hyunam-dong Bookshop transforms into a cozy refuge for wanderers — a space to relax, rejuvenate, and realize that starting anew is always an option.
“Anyone who wants to become a writer can become one — so long as they let go of the impatience to get there quickly. Spend enough time writing, and one day you’ll find that you’ve become a writer,” Hwang said.