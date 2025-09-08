Into the world of Hwang Boreum

“Dreams don’t work unless you do.”

South Korean author Hwang Boreum, just like her novel’s protagonist Yeongju, stepped away from a relatively stable past to pursue the path she truly wanted.

“I became an adult without any particular dreams. I chose a major that promised good job prospects, and since I did land a good job, perhaps my dreamless childhood wasn’t a negative thing after all,” Hwang said in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

Majoring in computer engineering at university and working as a software developer at LG Electronics, Hwang never lost her identity as someone who reads and writes every day. She immersed herself in the life of a full-time writer, authoring I Will Read Every Day, Kickboxing for the First Time in My Life, This Distance Feels Just Right and The Simple Life.

“I quit my job when I was 30. It wasn’t because I had a plan or a dream — I just wanted to start living the life I wanted. About two years after leaving the company, one day I suddenly felt that I wanted to become a writer, though I had never even written a proper short piece. From that point on, I lived each day with writing on my mind,” she recalled.

When Hwang first started writing, she mainly wrote in abstract sentences. Since she wanted to publish a book, Hwang submitted a manuscript to a publisher, but it was rejected and she was told that her writing was too speculative and difficult to read. From that point on, whether she was writing essays or novels, her effort to be more specific is what gave her work a sense of familiarity. She began to give meaning to every action, both to herself in her essays and to her characters in fiction.

Revision, she adds, is one key to making your work better.

“I came to understand the power of revision. Even now, I write with the belief that my writing will improve as I revise it,” she said.

For her most recent book, an essay collection titled 단순 생활자 (Simple Life), Hwang reflected on her daily life. She used images of herself as materials: cooking meals, taking walks, attending book talks, cleaning and quietly wondering about small things at home.

“But not everything was written in this way. In others, I recalled someone’s words that I just couldn’t forget, and I dug into my own heart, trying to understand why those words lingered with me — something I myself didn’t fully know. The pieces that take the most time to write are those in which I try, belatedly, to grasp feelings I don’t quite understand. But when I manage to complete such a piece, I have a deeper understanding of myself,” she said.